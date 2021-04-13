Donald B. Lanning, Sr., Warren, Ohio

Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home

April 9, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald B. Lanning, Sr., 61, died Friday evening, April 9, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 26, 1959 in Cincinnati, a son of Bruce and Rosemary Shingleton Lanning and moved to Ohio in 1978 coming from New York.

Mr. Lanning was a driver for Prestige Expedite in Garfield Heights for seven years.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of McDonald.

He enjoyed fishing and camping.

He leaves his wife, the former Hanna Ashby, whom he married in August 1979; he leaves four sons, Donald Lanning, Jr. of Mineral Ridge, Christopher Lanning of Warren, David Lanning of Warren and Johnathon Lanning of Santa Barbarino, California; two brothers, Kenneth Lanning and his wife, Rhonda, of Lorain and David Lanning and his wife, Karen, of Akron and eight grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard Lanning; two sisters, Betty Busse and Joanne Lambert and a brother, James Lanning.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Funeral services will be held Friday April 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral Home.

Interment will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

