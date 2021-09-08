Dolores I. Baker, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores I. Baker, 90, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at her daughter’s home with family by her side.

Dolores was born June 16, 1931, in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul R. and Margaret Hutzler Miller and lived most of her life in Hubbard, a town that she loved.

Dolores attended St. Patrick School and Hubbard High School and was a long time member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, teaching CCD classes and in later years was a member of the Disciples of Mary.

She married her husband, Charles (Red) Baker at St. Patrick’s in April, 1948, and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage until his death in 2015.

Dolores enjoyed reading, playing games on her iPad, and was a formidable opponent on the SCRABBLE board but what she loved most of all was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her last days she said that she had the most wonderful life because all she ever wanted was to marry a wonderful man and have children to love and care for. Well done, Mom.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Michael (Barbara) Baker of Hubbard, Paula (Michael) Lynch of Marysville with whom she lived during her final year, Nance (Bill) Hoza of Columbus, Lisa Baker of Cuyahoga Falls, Karen (Dan) Carioti of Cortland, Jennifer Skowron and Lori (Chuck) Hillman of Boardman and Charlotte (Jim) Lanz of Hubbard; 20 grandchildren; six great grandchildren with another due in October; her sister, Gerry Rucci of Boardman and several nieces and nephews. Her son, Richard Baker, passed away in 2009.

Besides her parents, husband and son, Dolores was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret (Peggy) Dodson; her brothers, John, William and Raymond and her niece, Cathy Williams.

The family would like to thank Loving Care Hospice of Marysville; Dr. Howard Slemons and Dr. Robert Gerdes for years of care and her wonderful neighbors on Princeton Avenue for all of their kindness and help throughout the years.

Family and friends may call on Friday September 10, 2021 from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 PM at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating. The family requests all those coming to pay their respects to please wear a mask.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick’s Food Pantry, 18 E. Park Ave., Hubbard or the Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., Hubbard, OH. 44425.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

