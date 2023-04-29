HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis R. “Denny” Murphy, 77, died Thursday evening, April 27, 2023 at Hospice House.

He was born July 13, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of Michael Francis and Mary Frances Paisley Murphy and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Murphy, a 1963 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was a line worker for General Motors for over 30 years, retiring in 2006.

Denny was a charter member of Junior Achievement. He loved golfing and golfed on several leagues over the years.

He leaves his wife, the former Patricia F. “Pat” Fiedler, whom he married November 16, 1968; a son, Dennis “Bud” Murphy, Jr. of Hubbard; a daughter, Kelly (Mark) Kroynovich of Hubbard and two grandsons, Kyle and Kent.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Murphy and a sister, Winnifred Boyle.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 11:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with Deacon Bob Friedman officiating.

His final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420.

