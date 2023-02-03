HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis E. Devine, 65, died Wednesday afternoon February 1, 2023 at his home.

He was born November 16, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of James P. and Patricia A. Hurley Devine and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Devine, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church was a 1976 graduate of Ursuline High School, received his Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement Administration in 1989 and graduated from the Western Reserve Institute Police Academy in 1990.

Dennis was a police officer with the City of Hubbard for 23 years, retiring in 2013. He was a member and past president of Hubbard FOP Lodge No. 132. Dennis was Officer of the Year in 2000 and also received the Award of Valor for his bravery and heroism in saving lives in an apartment fire.

Dennis loved Notre Dame Football, enjoyed fishing, going to the beach and was a certified scuba diver. He was especially proud of being Irish and was a loving husband, father and brother.

He leaves his wife, the former Stephanie L. Bodine, whom he married August 24, 2013; a daughter, Catherine Devine of Orlando, Florida; two brothers, James P. Devine of Hubbard and Edward F. Devine and his wife Diane of Hubbard; four sisters, Peggy Devine of Hubbard, Mary Jo Shinosky and her husband Walt of Hubbard, Nancy Devine of Liberty and Betsy Devine of Hubbard. He also leaves his father-in-law, Kenneth Bodine and his wife Christine of North Kingsville, Ohio and his mother-in-law, Mary Corso and her husband Dennis of Brimfield, Ohio.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patty Devine.

Family and friends may call on Thursday February 9, 2023 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center.

A memorial Mass will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

