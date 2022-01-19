HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Adamson, 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

Dennis was born on August 18, 1945 to Clifford and Rita M (Fusco) Adamson.

Dennis was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and a 1963 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He worked at Valley Mould & Iron in Hubbard from 1964 to 1990 where he was a crane operator and a foreman. He later worked at Levy Gardens in building maintenance from 1997 until he retired in 2015. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, classic cars (particularly corvettes), watching his grandkids at various sporting events and evenings at the ball field.

He was preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life, the former Diane C (Egan) Adamson whom he married on September 8, 1969 until she passed September 3, 2011.

He leaves his three sons, Brian (Tina) Adamson, Jason (Skyller) Adamson and Michael (Heather) Adamson all of Hubbard. He leaves his two granddaughters Hannah and Faith Adamson and four grandsons, Tristan, Noah, Jonathan and Zachary Adamson.

He also leaves a sister Gay (Joe) Chesney of Hubbard.

There are no calling hours.

A private ceremony was held on Wednesday January 19, 2022.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley ~ Cummins Funeral Home.

