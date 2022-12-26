HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Denise Marie Bartholomew, 95, died Tuesday morning December 13, 2022 at Countryside at the Elmwood.

She was born December 13, 1927 in Laverlochere Canada, a daughter of Octavien and Odile Marleau Daoust.

Mrs. Bartholomew, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church was a teacher at Howland Classroom Teachers for 30 years before retiring in 1991. Denise also taught in Canada, Hubbard, Liberty and at Youngstown State University. She received her Bachelor of Education from Youngstown State University in 1957 and her Master of Education from Kent State University in 1970. Denise was completely dedicated to her family and teaching. Every month she attended the State Teacher’s Retirement meetings and health care meetings and would report back what was going on to all retired teachers. Denise was a member of the OEA, a lifetime member of the TRTA, STRS, Delta Kappa Gamma and Beta Chi.

Her husband, Ambrose A. Bartholomew, whom she married December 28, 1953, died November 18, 1993.

She leaves two sons, Donald E. Bartholomew and his wife Debbie of Oswego, New York and John P. Bartholomew and his wife Gretchen of Grove City, Ohio; a daughter, Betty J. Bartholomew of Hubbard; a brother, Donald Daoust of L’Ancienne-Lorette of Quebec, Canada; two sisters, Eva Gaudet of Ville-Marie, Canada and Marie-Nille Richardson of Montreal Quebec, Canada and four grandchildren.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Betty Ann Bartholomew; five brothers, Alsyme, Alcide, Denis, Elday and Leo Daoust and a sister, Leola Daoust.

Her final resting place is at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

