HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores L. Vrabel, 82, died Friday morning November 10, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born October 5, 1941 in Hubbard, a daughter of Charles and Amelia Condi McCallen and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Vrabel, a 1959 graduate of Hubbard High School was a homemaker and a member of Covenant Life Fellowship Church.

She enjoyed baking and was known for her famous nut roll. Delores loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and her great grandson, Rowen.

Her husband, John Vrabel, Sr., whom she married October 26, 1963, died March 23, 2021.

She leaves a son, John R. Vrabel, Jr. and his wife Alyson of Howland; a daughter, Corinne Jacobs of Hubbard; a brother, James McCallen and his wife Theresa of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Lauren (Kyle) Jerina, John Michael Jacobs, Jared Vrabel and Anna Marie Vrabel and a great grandson, Rowen.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John and a brother, Charles McCallen, Jr.

Family and friends may call on Friday November 24, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 a.m. at Covenant Life Fellowship Church.

A celebration of life will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Covenant Life Fellowship Church.

Delores’ family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to her caregiver Dani DiPietro for all of her care, concern and love over the years and also to everyone at Patriot Hospice, especially Candace and Maureen for their care given to Delores.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Patriot Hospice, 986 Tibbetts-Wick Rd., Girard, OH 44420 or to Covenant Life Fellowship Church Blessing Fund, 5900 West Liberty St., Hubbard, OH 44425.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

