HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert Weaver, 89, died Friday morning September 1, 2023 at his home.

He was born December 6, 1933 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a son of Earl and Helen Stanley Weaver.

Mr. Weaver, a devout catholic, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church where he volunteered for BINGO and the festival. Delbert enjoyed religious reading and prayed the rosary daily.

He was a lift truck operator for U.S. Can for 33 years, retiring in 1999.

Delbert enjoyed golfing, playing cards, going to the casino, swimming exercise and especially spending time with his family.

His wife, the former Ramona M. Frye, whom he married June 18, 1955, died May 16, 2006.

Delbert leaves four sons, Delbert Weaver of Hubbard, Lloyd Weaver and his wife, Kim of Niles, John Weaver and his wife, Christine of Niles and Bill Weaver and his wife, Lisa of Hubbard; two daughters, Treva Flynn and her husband, John of Hubbard and Lena Setzer and her husband, Rick of Granite Falls, North Carolina; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ramona; four brothers, John, Edward, Robert and William and a sister, Barbara.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday September 6, 2023, one hour prior to the funeral Mass from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately after at the church.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Delbert Weaver, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.