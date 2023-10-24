HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Shives, 66, died Sunday morning October 22, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital Youngstown.

She was born September 19, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of Harold and Barbara Jarko Shives and was a lifelong area resident.

Miss Shives, a 1975 graduate of North High School was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.

She worked at Compass West for over 20 years and previously had worked for Mahoning Bank and Blue Cross / Blue Shield.

Debra leaves a brother, Harold Shives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Barbara and her cats, Parks and Xavier.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Debra’s final resting place will be at Churchill Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

