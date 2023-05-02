HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra S. “Debi” Heiss, 58, died Sunday, April 30, 2023 at her home.

She was born April 24, 1965 in Youngstown, a daughter of James Thomas and Mary Jane “Murt” Hivner Heiss.

Debi, a 1983 graduate of Hubbard High School, received her associate degree in stenography from ITT Tech in 1990.

She had worked at Common Wealth Land Title in Youngstown for 14 years and most recently was a barista at Starbucks for nine years.

Debi enjoyed going on nature walks, hunting and looking for deer head sheds. She loved spending time with her family and especially her dog, Zoey, who died in January.

Debi leaves two sons, Jonathon Rudy and his wife, Kim, of Cleveland and Jason Heiss of Lowellville; a daughter, Whitney (Justin Smith) Valentine of Hubbard; a brother, Thomas J. Heiss and his wife, Susan, of Hubbard; a nephew, Casey Engstrom of Hubbard; her best friend for 47 years, Sharon King of Hubbard and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Tami Engstrom.

Family and friends may call on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

