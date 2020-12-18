Debra I. English, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra I. English, 48, died Wednesday afternoon, December 16, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 10, 1972 in East Liverpool, a daughter of David K. English and Nancy Jo Hancock and was a lifelong area resident.

Miss English, a 1990 graduate of Hubbard High School, received her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Kent State University.

Debra was a member of the Job’s Daughters International until she was 20. She was an avid reader, a movie buff and loved animals, especially cats.

She leaves her father, David K. English and his wife, Priscilla, of Masury; a brother, Ken English of Canfield; two nephews, Preston and Gavin English and their mother, Renee English.

Debra was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Jo Hancock.

In following with Debra’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services.

Her final resting place will be at Columbiana County Memorial Park with her mom.

Memorial donations may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or adopt a cat in need of a loving home in memory of Debra.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.