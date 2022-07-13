HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn Paulette Smith, 59, left her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning, June 29, 2022, at Addison Healthcare in Masury, Ohio.

She was born June 5, 1963 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul V. and Ella Mae Jagger Smith and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Dawn was a 1981 graduate of Hubbard High School where she participated in Marching Band. After graduating high school, Dawn went on to receive her Bachelor Degree in accounting from Youngstown State University.

She worked for H&R Block, Phar-Mor/Tamco and then completed her professional career in the accounting department for V&M Star, after having worked there for 12 years.

Later, Dawn fulfilled a lifelong passion and went on to be a Commissioned Pastor with the Church of God Ministries. Having served in this capacity already most of her life, she then officially began serving as Children’s Pastor at her home church, Chestnut Ridge Church of God. She continued her passion of teaching Sunday School, Children’s Church, Wednesday Night Kids of Promise and directing Vacation Bible School.

A lover of all things purple, in her spare time, if she wasn’t working at the church, Dawn enjoyed supporting her “kiddos” in their various activities. She was also a life-long fan of Broadway and especially the local Easy Street Productions. Dawn also enjoyed shopping and going out to dinner and the movies with her family. Dawn was also good for talking for hours on the phone to catch-up with and check on her loved ones. She could also be found crocheting many, many gifts of love for her family and friends.

Dawn was filled with love and was willing to share that love with anyone who needed it. She loved Jesus, especially telling others about His love and His faithfulness throughout her life. She made lifelong friends wherever she went and she always made sure that you knew that you could count on her to pray for you. Dawn loved her family; her parents were her everything and she gave her brother and best friend, Paul, the care that he needed. Dawn and Paul made a great team; they were a true “iconic duo.”

She leaves her brother, Paul V. Smith II of Hubbard; many cousins; the Powell family and numerous other “adopted” nieces and nephews, friends and her church family.

Dawn was preceded in death by her parents.

Although gone from this earth, Dawn’s legacy will live on through so many lives that she touched and impacted each and every day. “Dawn Paulette Smith- Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Family and friends may call on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Church of God in Hubbard, Ohio. A Memorial Service to celebrate Dawn’s life will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Robert J. McFarland officiating. A memorial dinner will follow services at the church where all are welcome.

