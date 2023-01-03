HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Ray Hine, 79, died Sunday morning January 1, 2023 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care.

He was born May 3, 1943 in Akron, a son of Willis and Dorothy Perdue Hine.

Mr. Hine, a 1961 graduate of Kenmore High School, was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Youngstown and served with the United States Army.

He was the manager of Bocharts paint for over 10 years.

He enjoyed photography, electronics and gadgets.

He leaves his wife, the former Marilyn Rodgers, whom he married May 13, 1975; a son, Tim Stewart of Minneapolis, Minnesota; three daughters, Julie Quatraino of Tucson, Arizona, Barbara Mullett and her husband George of Harrisville, Pennsylvania and Cheryl Cole and her husband Kevin of Brick, New Jersey; two brothers, Daniel Hine and his wife Vicki of Medina and John Hine and his wife Sherry of Palm Coast, Florida and three grandchildren, Brock, Rachel and Chris.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to O’Brien Memorial Health Care and to Hospice for the care given to David.

David’s final resting place will at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

