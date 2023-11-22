HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David R. Shamblin, 62, died Monday morning, November 20, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born December 4, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of Virgil D. “Bud” and Dessie Samples Shamblin and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

He was a 1979 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Mr. Shamblin served in the United States Air Force as a jet and helicopter mechanic and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hubbard.

David was employed for many years at U.S. Can in Hubbard as a mechanic.

David will always be remembered for the love he had for his family, especially his grandchildren. His love for his church and his many interests and hobbies from listening to music, watching football, riding motorcycles to fishing and hunting.

He leaves his wife, the former Sharon Phillips, whom he married July 20, 2018; his daughters, Jessica (Cam) Howard of Columbus, Ohio, Jessy Coxson of Alabama, Rebecca (Eric Stevenson) Shamblin of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Elizabeth (Zachary) Darlington of Girard and Corry Coxson of Hubbard; his son, Cody Coxson of Hubbard; his sister, Debbie (Bob) Johnson of Hubbard; his brother, Bill (Diane) Shamblin of Hubbard; as well as his two grandchildren, Jaxson and Oliver Darlington and a third grandchild on the way.

David was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Nathan Barwinski.

Family and friends may call on Friday, November 24, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, November 25, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday November 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor Luke Oskin officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

