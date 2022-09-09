YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Keith Brannan, Sr., 36, died Wednesday afternoon September 7, 2022 at his home.

He was born August 26, 1986 in Youngstown, a son of Randy A. Brannan and Susan R. Moening.

Mr. Brannan was self-employed in construction and remodeling for 15 years.

He enjoyed camping, fishing and music. He loved being with his children and in general enjoyed life.

He leaves his father and stepmother, Randy A. and Jennifer Brannan of Masury; his mother, Susan R. Brannan of Masury; maternal grandmother, Vesta Putnam; his wife of 16 years, the former Cynthia Pazel; seven children, Kaley, Aidan, Nathan, David Jr., Isaiah, Athena and Dallas; a stepson, Frank “Doobie”; a granddaughter, Paisliegh Rose; three step grandchildren, Julianne, Tyler and Mackenzie; two sisters, Jennifer and Jessica.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday September 13, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. There are no funeral services.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Keith Brannan Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.