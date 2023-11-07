YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Pagan, 61, died Monday morning October 30, 2023 at his family home.

He was born December 2, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Cletus and Joanne Sarver Pagan and previously had lived in California for several years and New Castle, Pennsylvania before returning to his family home in 1996.

Mr. Pagan was of the Christian faith. He was a heavy equipment operator for B.R.T. Extrusions Inc. David was a member of the Johnson’s Club in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, he enjoyed shooting pool, watching football, fishing and motorcycle riding. He loved his family and spending time with his friends.

He leaves a daughter, Felicia Bowman and her husband Ryan of Oklahoma; a brother, Michael Pagan of Sharon; three sisters, Kathy Wilster of Howland, Marsha Bolvin of Hillsville, Pennsylvania and Michele Somlitz of Hubbard; two grandchildren, Zachary and Liam Bowman and his cat Froggy.

David was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Tina; sister, Patti McCahan and a nephew, Eric Pagan.

Family and friends may call on Monday November 13, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard. Memorial services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

