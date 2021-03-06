David A. Wayland, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Wayland, 92, died Friday morning, March 5, 2021 at CHS at the Ridge.

He was born December 17, 1928 in Youngstown, a son of James H. and Ethel Young Wayland and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Wayland, a 1946 graduate of Hubbard High School, served with the United States Army and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hubbard.

Dave owned and operated D&S Auto Glass for many years, retiring in December 1990.

He was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society for over 60 years, the Stephen Foster Chorus of Warren and the Penn-Ohio Singers of Sharon.

Dave enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, cutting grass and especially being outdoors. He was an avid follower of the Hubbard High School football team and Ohio State football.

He leaves his wife, the former Patricia Noyes Pritchard, whom he married January 25, 1979; a daughter, Kim Harbison and her husband Pat of Canfield; three stepsons, Mike Noyes and his wife Sandy of Hubbard, Keith Noyes and his wife Laurie of Opelousas, Louisiana and Jack Noyes and his wife Sheila of Hubbard; a sister, Janet Coulter and her husband Richard of Brookfield; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and his dog, Buddy.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John, Robert and Bruce Wayland; a sister, Evelyn Gillie and a grandson, Patrick Harbison.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Hubbard.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hubbard with Pastor Luke Oskin officiating.

Full military honors will be provided by the Ellsworth VFW Post No. 9571.

Memorial donations may be made to Buckeye Hospice, 3379 S Main Street, #A&B, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

