HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darla Ann Miller, 72, died Tuesday afternoon, January 4, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born February 23, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of William W. and Dorothy L. Saigh Kachelries.

Mrs. Miller, a homemaker, was a member of Coitsville Presbyterian Church and enjoyed crocheting.

Her husband, Robert Wayne, whom she married March 29, 1980, died February 12, 2009.

She leaves a son, Richard A. Haines of Youngstown; a brother, Darrel Kachelries of Sebring, Florida; a sister, Dorothy Jean “Gina” Jabbar of Akron; a grandson, William E. Kachelries, Jr.; a great- granddaughter, LeAunna Renee Kachelries and companions, Tina and Terry.

Darla was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert and a son, William E. Kachelries.

Family and friends may call on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Byus officiating.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

