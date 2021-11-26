Daniel W. “Boone” Hettrick, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel W. “Boone” Hettrick, 52, died Sunday, November 21, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born November 8, 1969 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Norman “Bud” and Karen Adams Hettrick and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Hettrick, a 1988 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He owned and operated Absolute Auto Glass since 1999.

Boone loved hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking and especially enjoyed being with his family.

He leaves his parents, Norman “Bud” and his wife, Linda Hettrick of Hubbard; his mother, Karen Hettrick of Brookfield; his life partner of 26 years, Susan Swogger; a stepson, Brandon Harb of Boardman; a daughter, Makenzie Hettrick of Hubbard; a brother, Adam Hettrick of Hubbard and a sister, Lisa Taafe and her husband, James, of Hubbard.

Boone was preceded in death by a brother, Norman “Buddy” Hettrick.

Per Dan’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

