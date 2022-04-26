MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel L. Waller, 66, died Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born October 24, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Geraldine Waller and was a lifelong area resident.

Dan, a 1974 graduate of Hubbard High School, worked on the production line for Delphi Packard Electric for 15 years.

He loved fixing, building and creating things. He was the jack of all trades and could fix anything. He enjoyed camping, going to church, riding motorcycles and working on cars. Dan was the most selfless person, with a huge heart. He would help anyone in need, even if it meant giving the shirt off his own back. Dan loved spending his free time with his wife and their three children. His face lit up most when he was with his granddaughter.

He leaves his mother, Geraldine Waller; his wife, Joyce Waller; their three children, Shelley Waller and her significant other, John, Scott Waller and Jenna (Skyler) Hodges; a granddaughter, Kiley Hodges and “daughter” Alvenia. Dan also leaves two brothers, Charles Waller and David Waller and three sisters, Iona (Butch) Duckworth, Penny Clifton and Ellen Korchnak.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Waller; a brother, Mark Waller and his best friend, Angelo Catone.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

