HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel G. Geralsky passed away February 5, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a brief illness with his wife Joan and daughter Michelle at his side.

Daniel was born October 17, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a 1960 graduate of Brookfield High School and attended Business Management classes at Youngstown State University.

Daniel, a lifelong area resident went on to work in Management for Packard Electric Division of General Motors. In 1988, as a second profession, he finalized his career as a journeyman carpenter.

Throughout his life Dan enjoyed bird hunting, shooting trap and skeet, training his hunting dogs and watching every Pittsburgh Steelers game.

He leaves his wife Joan and daughter Michelle Bartholomew of Hubbard.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, George Geralsky and mother, Elsie A. (Sholtis) Geralsky.

Private services were held at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard on February 15, 2023 for Dan. Family and close friends from his sporting clubs were in attendance. The service included a viewing from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz. Reflections by his wife Joan and daughter Michelle, scripture readings were given by cousin Shirley Rychlicki, Intercessions specially written and read by Sr. Bernadine Janci, cousins Rosemary and Richard Bulmer presented the Offertory Bread and Wine. Daniel’s place of interment is at Calvary Cemetery in our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Section F.

A luncheon at the Gentry Catering in Hubbard followed.

Memorial donations may be made in Daniel’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle, VA 22172.

