HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Thomas Hall Blake, 33, died Sunday September 25, 2022 at Cleveland Metro Health.

He was born June 1, 1989 in Youngstown, a son of Misti M. Hall and Tom Blake.

Corey was a welder for New York Blower in New Castle. He enjoyed teaching others welding and mechanical work, while having patience doing so. He always tried to take care of those he loved. Corey was always willing and never too busy to help anyone in need, even a stranger. He was the jokester of the family with a big heart, contagious laugh and the sweetest smile.

Corey loved spending time at the farm hunting with his papaw and eating grandma’s dumplings. He enjoyed shooting his guns and target practice with his family. Corey was a protector, loved his brother’s fiercely and his true friends. He had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ whom he loved.

He leaves his mother and stepfather, Misti and Jim Richmond of Hubbard; his father, Thomas C. Blake of Hubbard; five brothers, Cody Blake of Hubbard, Caleb Richmond and his fiancé Philomena of Vienna, Landyn Richmond of Hubbard, Nathan Rainey of Colorado and Bobby Rainey of Colorado; maternal grandparents, Pete and Becky Hall of Kinsman and Betty Lou Richmond of Hartford; paternal grandmother, Maria Blake of Hubbard; uncle and aunt, Jay and Carrie Hall of Kinsman. He also leaves many other aunts, uncles, friends and his special companion Kaos.

Corey was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jim Richmond, Sr. and paternal grandfather, Tim Blake.

Family and friends may call on Thursday October 6, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastors Jan and Jim Chapin officiating.

