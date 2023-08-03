YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cletus Ambrose Pagan, 94, died Wednesday afternoon, July 5, 2023 at Park Vista.

He was born June 23, 1929 in Pulaski, Virginia a son of Gilbert Vincent and Mary Viola Andrews Pagan.

Mr. Pagan, served with the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a shopkeeper for William B. Pollock for 40 years, retiring in 1983.

Cletus enjoyed dancing, walking, motorcycle rides, having rode his bicycle until the age of 89 and doing community work.

His wife, the former Joanne Sarver, whom he married in 1957, died March 27, 2021.

He leaves two sons, Michael Pagan and his wife, Diane, of Sharon and David Pagan of Youngstown; three daughters, Kathy Wilster of Howland, Marsha Bolvin and her husband, Jerry, of Hillsville, Pennsylvania and Michele Somlitz and her husband, Kevin, of Hubbard; a sister Betty Jo Holland of Boardman; nine grandchildren, Dana, Holly, Samantha, Elliot, Sean, Scott, Amber, Matthew and Felicia and 15 great-grandchildren.

Cletus was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joanne; an infant daughter, Tina; a daughter, Patti McCahn; two brothers, Johnny Pagan and Ricky Pagan; two sisters, Shirley Hodge and Glenna Gastaldo and a grandson, Eric Pagan.

Private graveside memorial services will be held at Mahoning United Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Pulaski, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, Hubbard. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

