Clayton A. Reffner, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clayton A. Reffner, 82, died Friday morning, January 15, 2021 at his home.

He was born September 17, 1938 in Glasgow, Pennsylvania, a son of Ishmael and Anna Simmens Reffner.

Mr. Reffner a graduate of Cambria County High School was a machine operator for Hynes Industries and formerly worked for U.S. Steel.

Clayton was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1351 and enjoyed playing the guitar and singing.

His wife, the former Shirley L. Leonard, whom he married March 20, 1961, died February 15, 2002.

Clayton leaves two daughters, Cindy Barta and her husband Peter of North Jackson and Renee Reffner of Canfield; a brother, William Reffner of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Barbara Kruis of Falling Timer, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Ryan (Adrienne) Barta and his longtime friend, Darleen Brown of Girard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; a brother, Gene Reffner and a sister, Evelyn Frye.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 21, 2021, one hour prior to the funeral services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday January 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Byus officiating.

Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery.

