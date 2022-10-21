HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Ed” Clayton, 88, died Thursday evening October 20, 2022 at Continuing Health Care.

He was born October 3, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of Robert Charles and Lillian Clayton.

Mr. Clayton, of the Protestant faith, was a 1953 graduate of Brookfield High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He served with the United States Navy.

Ed was a laborer for Sharon Steel, retiring in 1997 and had mowed grass at Yankee Run for 9 years.

He was an avid golfer, loved YSU football and was a season ticket holder and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

He leaves his second wife, the former Cheryl M. Nolan, whom he married December 31, 2002; a son, John E. Clayton and his wife Nancy of Bowling Green, Kentucky; a daughter, Lin Hernandez and her husband Rick of Hubbard; two stepsons, Robert J. Leach and his wife Carrie of Sarasota, Florida and Joseph M. Cornell and his wife Shannon of Liberty; three stepdaughters, Lisa M. Saindon and her husband Bill of New Hampshire, Lorinda L. Nespeca and her husband Joe of Cape Coral, Florida and Lynette D. Hardman of Hubbard; 17 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren.

Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Berti Milikich; a daughter, Kimberley Markasky; a brother, Charles Robert and three sisters, May, Louise and Ann.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Ed’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

