PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy H. Sallmen, 72, died Tuesday evening, February 8, 2022, at her home.

She was born June 26, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of David A. and Helen I. Byers Hamilton.

Mrs. Sallmen was a 1967 graduate of Brookfield High School.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene.

She loved Christmas, collecting strawberry items, watching scary movies and going to garage sales and flea markets. Cindy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her husband, Robert and making cookies for them with her daughter, Kelly.

She leaves her husband, Robert A. Sallmen, Sr., whom she married January 31, 1993; two daughters, Kelly Learn and her husband, James, of Brookfield and Kim Learn and her husband, Tim, of Hubbard; two stepdaughters, Janette Sallmen of Hawaii and BettyJo Kosco and her husband, Dan, of Austintown; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, Robert Sallmen, Jr. and a brother, Robert Hamilton.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane, Hubbard, OH 44425 with Pastor Mike Byus officiating. It is requested that all those in attendance please wear a face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

