YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chrystin Margaret Buchenic Beebe, age 55, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Upper Arlington on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Chrys was born on April 27, 1968, to Richard and Patricia Buchenic.

Chrys was a 1986 graduate of Hubbard High School where she excelled in track and field and was a proud member of the Hubbard High School Marching Band. She went on to graduate from Bowling Green State University and the Medical College of Ohio with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and RN licensure. She was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority and maintained lifelong friendships with her sorority sisters.

She worked as an RN at OhioHealth for both the hospital and medical practices. Her favorite role at the hospital was working in the Labor and Delivery unit helping to deliver newborns and providing for their care. Her time in the Labor and Delivery Unit included appearances on the Lifetime Series “One Born Every Minute.” She would go on to serve as a part-time nurse in the Upper Arlington School District for several years. In late 2020 and early 2021, Chrys was proud to ‘be back in scrubs’ to work with a medical team for COVID related research. She loved spending time in the summer at Geneva-on-the-Lake with family or friends where the hummingbirds kept her entertained for hours.

You could see Chrys at her daughters’, Kennedy and Lyla, various sporting activities often with the family dog Cornelius close to her side while they intently watched softball games, soccer matches, or cheered on the football and cheerleading teams. Chrys enjoyed many activities with her daughters including creative school projects, cookie baking, tea times and lunches, and welcoming friends and family to their home.

Chrys was an outgoing volunteer in the community for many years including serving as a Sunday school teacher at First Community Church, volunteering with Upper Arlington Special Olympics as a coach and fundraising leader, serving as the March of Dimes Ambassador Family, volunteering in her daughters’ classrooms, serving as an Upper Arlington Civic Association Director, and organizing neighborhood women’s group outings. Chrys’s generous spirit of giving touched many lives.

Chrystin was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Baatz Vandergrift; maternal grandparents Mark and Margaret Baatz and paternal grandparents, Michael Buchenic and Helen (Martinko) Majetich Buchenic.

She is survived by her daughters Kennedy Beebe and Lyla Beebe and their father Mark Beebe; her faithful four-legged companion Cornelius; her father Richard Buchenic; stepmother Mary Margaret Buchenic; sister Becky Buchenic; brother John (Silvia) Buchenic; nephews Tyler (Cami), Jack, Max,and Leopold; niece Ingrid; great-niece Rosalie and stepfather Bob Vandergrift.

The second of two services and celebration of life will be held at Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, 709 North Main St in Hubbard, Ohio, with visitation on Thursday, December 14 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, December 15 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow immediately at 11 AM. Burial will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

The first service will take place in Columbus, OH at Schoedinger Northwest, 1740 Zollinger Rd. where family will receive friends on Monday, December 11 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 a.m. at First Community Church (North Campus) 3777 Dublin Rd.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the March of Dimes, The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project in Brookfield, Ohio, or All About the Pawz Dog Rescue in Austintown, Ohio.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Chrystin Margaret (Buchenic) Beebe, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.