HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Leroy Waller, 68, died Friday morning, September 16, 2022, at his home.

He was born August 10, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Geraldine L. Komenov Waller and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Waller, of the Methodist faith, was a 1972 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He worked for Jeswald Towing and was a mechanic at FYDA White Trucking in Youngstown.

Charles loved motorcycles and cars and enjoyed spending time with his friends and especially his family.

Charles leaves his mother, Geraldine Waller of Girard; a brother, David Waller of Warren; three sisters, Iona Duckworth and her husband, Butch, of Vero Beach, Florida, Penny Waller-Clifton of Girard and Ellen Korchnak of Niles; ten nieces and nephews, 19 great-nieces and nephews and an uncountable number of close friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you and suggests memorial donations be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, 102 Cherry Avenue, Chardon, OH 44024.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

