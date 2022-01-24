HUBBARD Charles F. Nock, 73, died Sunday afternoon January 23, 2022 at Sharon Regional.

He was born January 3, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of Charles H. and Rose Cappazullo Nock.

Chuck, a 1967 graduate of Ursuline High School was a foreman at Munroe Inc. He enjoyed fishing, casinos, hunting, golfing and bowling.

He leaves his wife, the former Becky A. Rush, whom he married September 19, 1981; three daughters, Sherri Nock of Brookfield, Amanda (Matt Fricker) Nock of Hubbard and Danielle Rydarowicz and her husband Brandon of Hubbard; eight grandchildren, Lindsay, Melissa, Charlee, Ethan, Brandon, Hunter, Clark and Isabelle and two great-grandsons, Colton and Eli.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Janice Welch and a granddaughter, Loralei.

Family and friends may call on Thursday January 27, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

