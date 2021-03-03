Charles E. Shearer, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held for Charles Shearer, 62, who passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 in Lake Wales, Florida.

He was born on March 14, son of Ralph E. and Catherine Corbin Shearer.

Charley was a 1976 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a well-known lifelong resident and friend in the community. He owned and operated Northeast Ohio Stone and Sand for over 20 years. Most days he was working and could be seen driving through town in his recognizable truck. He was a proud member of the Hubbard community and happily sponsored HCYL teams and gave when he was able.

He loved life! He worked very hard every day but also enjoyed being outdoors. When time allowed he liked taking day trips on his Harley. He also enjoyed hunting and usually spent the coldest Ohio months in Florida doing so.

Above all, he loved his family. He leaves behind his two daughters, Laurie and husband, Julius Horvath and Judy and husband, Jim Morrison; granddaughters, Natalie, Naomi and Nora Horvath; grandson, Jim Morrison and his companion, Carleen Whitaker.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Kathy Reid who died March 10, 1983 and his parents.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles E. Shearer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.