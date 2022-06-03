HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Ross, 84, died Friday morning, April 29, 2022, at Sharon Regional.

He was born August 30, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of James L. and Louise Carano Ross and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Ross, a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School, served with the United States Air Force and attended Youngstown State University.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sharon where he was an usher.

Charles was a sales rep for Hearn Paper Company for 17 years.

He was an avid golfer and bowler and a great singer, having been on The Original Amateur Hour hosted by Ted Mack, winning twice.

Charles leaves a son, Raymond J. Ross and his wife, Shamar, of Las Vegas, Nevada; a daughter, Laura L. Grassl and her husband, Joseph, of Mosinee, Wisconsin; a brother, James L. Ross of Hubbard; a sister, Barbara Clark of Hubbard; two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Frances Balestrino, Phyllis Hamilton and Christina Noga.

Family and friends may call on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center.

