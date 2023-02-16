YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathy Elizabeth Nash, 64, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 10, 2023. She passed peacefully and was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 21, 1958 in Big Four, West Virginia, a daughter of Paul J. and Stormy Odum Blackburn.

Cathy graduated from East High School.

She went on to work 30 years in the restaurant industry and was also a caregiver.

On July 15, 1981, Cathy married her soulmate, Mick Nash and spent 45 wonderful years together.

Cathy retired in 2020 and enjoyed spending her time with family and having fun. She was full of life and the center of every party. Cathy loved to shop until you dropped and could out shop anybody. She had a colorful fashion and could pull off any outfit. She loved pink flamingos and accessorizing with them. She loved her yearly vacations and shared many of her best memories with family and friends on vacation. Cathy loved the beach and it was her favorite place to be.

Cathy was a strong woman of God who loved the Lord. For many years, she was on the Women’s Committee at Coitsville Victory Christian Center. She loved children and volunteered in the church’s nursery. Cathy also taught Sunday school there with the toddlers.

Cathy leaves her father, Paul of Hubbard; her husband, Mick Nash; two sons, Scott Nash of Houston, Texas and Brian Nash of Indiana; two brothers, Gordon Ray Dalton (Debbie) and Paul David Blackburn; a sister, Susan (Mike Wilson) Blackburn; two nephews whom she was like a mother to, Jesse (Paige) Blackburn, Josh Wilson, Candice Wilson, Jennifer Dalton, Briana Rosile, Nolan Wilson, Alec Swogger, Bailey Blackburn, Bryson McLaughlin, Nathan McLaughlin, Madison McLaughlin, Timothy Dalton, Tristin Dalton, Surji Odum, Alexis Odum and JJ Negron.

She was preceded in death by her mother and many aunts and uncles.

She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. In her last selfless act on earth, Cathy was an organ donor.

A Celebration of life dinner will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Gentry Catering, 116 E. Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

