HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine DeMatteo, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 7, 2022. She was 95 years old.

Kay was born on November 23, 1926, in Lowellville, Ohio a daughter of Frank Marcone and Nettie (Rotz) Marcone.

She was a 1945 graduate of Lowellville High School.

Kay worked at Kings Jewelry for several years and later was the first to start catering services at St. Patrick Church in Hubbard where she worked for eight years.

Over the years Kay was involved in many activities. She was a member of the Lake to River Girl Scouts Council, having worked with the Girl Scouts for 15 years, first as a leader for 11 years, troop organizer for St. Patrick School for 13 years and served three two-year terms as the Hubbard Neighborhood Chairman. During this time, Kay was honored with the St. Anne Medal which was proudly bestowed on her by Bishop James W Malone. Recipients of this medal had to be of good character, a member of the Girl Scouts and must have promoted the Marian Medal to the groups. Kay was also honored to serve as delegate twice to the National Convention in Detroit and Dallas. Aside from her many Girl Scout duties, Kay was also a member of K of C Ladies and a charter member of the Opti-Mrs., both of where she held numerous positions.

Kay was an avid bocce ball player. Kay established a female bocce team in Hubbard, known as the Bocce Queens. She played bocce with those ladies for 20 years. She also was on the Italian Lodge 2539 team, as well as the Mt Carmel Lodge team for 23 years. Kay was always known to always have a spare set of bocce balls and a tape measure in the trunk of her car.

Of the many accomplishments in life, Kay’s biggest accomplishment was her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking and baking and being surrounded by her family and friends, whom she was affectionately known as “Grog”. You never left Kay’s home hungry. She was a very caring and giving person.

Kay leaves behind her daughter Nancy (Thomas) Allen of Streetsboro, who has taken the best care of her the past several years. Her grandchildren Eric (Leah) Allen and Katie (Mario) Mendozzi. She also leaves one sister Marie Lipinsky of Boardman and her six great-grandchildren, who she couldn’t be prouder of, Zachary and Tyler Schramm, Lucas and Logan Allen, Brady and Emily Mendozzi. They were the lights of her life. Kay also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Ernest DeMatteo in 2006; sister, Rose Mae DelFratte and son, Ernest DeMatteo.

Family and friends may call on Friday March 11, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

The family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Catherine, please visit our floral store.