Carolyn J. Roberts, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn J. Roberts, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday November 25, 2021, at home with her family.

Carolyn was born April 23, 1945 in Youngstown, a daughter of James A. and Colen G. Scott Duecaster.

Carolyn was a 1964 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Carolyn married George E. Roberts in 1964, they enjoyed 36 years of marriage, having five children together.

Carolyn worked for McKenzie Square and the Hubbard Laundromat for many years.

Carolyn loved being with her family and her dog Lola, playing bingo, gambling and bowling.

Carolyn leaves behind her two daughters, Georgia Roberts and Gladys (Dan) Roberts; two sons Steve (Tammy) Roberts and Wes (Doreen) Roberts; step daughter Pat (John) Hill; 14 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and her loving dog Lola.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, her son George Jr. and grandson Wesley Roberts II.

There are no calling hours or services per Carolyn’s wishes.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

