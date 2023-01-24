HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Pesa, 83, died Monday afternoon January 23, 2023 at her home.

She was born July 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul F. and Carolyn Geidner Dominic.

Mrs. Pesa was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1960 graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, after which she also performed nursing at Columbus Mt. Carmel Hospital as well as the Miami Florida Heart Institute.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church as well as St. Edward Church.

Carole was a supervising Registered Nurse at Assumption Village Nursing Home for over 20 years.

She was a member of the Audobon Society, enjoyed bird watching and was an avid gardener, hosting multiple garden club tours of her beautiful gardens.

Her former husband, Dr. Felix A. Pesa, whom she was married to for 31 years, traveled to select cities together while pursuing his study of medicine. They had five boys along the way who were born in these cities and their journey finally took them back to Youngstown, where they finished raising them.

Carole leaves five sons, Arthur Patrick Pesa of Oregon, Michael Joseph Pesa and his wife Lori of Girard, Felix Anthony Pesa of Columbus, David Hume Pesa and his wife Ivy of Wake Forest, North Carolina and Thomas John Pesa and his wife Annmarie of Hubbard; two brothers, Jack Dominic and his wife Judy of Cincinnati and Bill Dominic and his wife Susan of Fresno, California; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She also leaves a longtime dear friend, Larry Bush.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Bernadette Marie Pesa and a brother, Paul “Peanie” Dominic.

Family and friends may call on Friday January 27, 2023 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Closing prayers will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Carole’s name to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 North Main St., Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Carole’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

