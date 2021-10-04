Carol Sue Smith, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A beautiful woman, Carol Sue Smith, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was a young 76 year old woman, full of life and love for everyone she met.

Carol was born in Pinsonfork, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Elijah L and Susie Jane Runyon Coley. She was the youngest of nine children and would love to run the hills of Kentucky with her sister, Peggy. They would walk to school and help their mom with chores and working in the garden. It was a simple country life.

She moved with her family to Youngstown, Ohio in 1956 so her father could work in the steel mills. She graduated from Rayen High School in 1964.

She was never allowed to work while she was in school, so as soon as she graduated she started working at Morgan’s Restaurant. She loved making money and made sure to have the finest things. She got a job working at the hospital as a ward clerk in the maternity ward on the 5th floor of St Elizabeth’s. She loved that job.

After a while, she picked up a second job working at Don’s Diner in Hubbard when she met Jim Smith, a guy that both she and her sister thought was good looking and had their eyes on! Jim talked to Carol all night and three months later, they were married. Their marriage would last for 54 years, full of ups and downs with special memories that would last a lifetime. Carol would say, “Where is Jim?” all of the time, because she just didn’t function well without him by her side. They were a team and true soulmates.

When it came to doing anything, it was together. Vacationing, camping, bike riding, going to the casinos, spending time with “The Group” or the Robinsons, or just friends or family gatherings, they always like to be together. They were blessed with two daughters and raised them with every opportunity to be well rounded. Carol stayed home and raised the girls until they started school.

She attended YSU and earned a degree in real estate and became a realtor. She joined Mayle Realty and worked there for many years. She was Top Salesman/Top Producer/Million Dollar Salesman many times over while working for Mayle Realty. She loved helping people find their dream homes. It was more than selling to her and she went above and beyond for her clients. She decided at last to escrow her license after 30 years.

She was a member of Fortnightly VI Club, Hubbard Historical Society and a member of First Baptist Church.

She was a Brownie leader and she volunteered for the Hubbard Senior Center. Because she was a breast cancer survivor, it was an important cause to her heart. She privately helped many women who suffered from breast cancer by walking them through surgery and helping them after and being there emotionally for them. She also helped many people at a Christian help center. She enjoyed retirement with her husband, enjoying vacationing, cruising and spending time with friends and family.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Smith; her son, Kenneth Charles Smith; her four brothers, Murley Dallas(Gerry) Coley, Elijah Milton(Shirley) Coley, Harold Dean(Elaine) Coley and Franklin Darrell(Tillie) Coley and two sisters, Violet Ruth(Bev) Lowe and Mae Fern(Hoyt) Hickey.

She is survived by her brother, Jack Randall(Jean) Coley of Youngstown, Ohio; her sister, Peggy Ann Chaney (John) of Hubbard, Ohio; her daughters, Melanie Elysha Smith of Logan, Ohio and Suzanne Carol Smith of Columbus, Ohio; her grandchildren, Gregory(Taylor) James Johnson, Matthew Christian Johnson, Jasmine Renee Newman, Jessica Sue Newman and Jacqueline Marie Newman and her great-grandchildren, Averie Kay Johnson, Wesley James-Douglas Johnson, Christian Alexander Johnson, Bentley Ray Newman, Angel Caroline Dawn Clifford, Elizabeth Ann Marie Hagi and Jesse Matthew Hagi.

The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their comfort and care that they gave Carol during her time of need.

The family will be having a Celebration of Carol Smith’s Life at First Baptist Church on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and then a catered lunch by The Gentry to follow in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist, where Jim and Carol had their wedding reception, at 1:00 p.m. Please come and share your stories about a wonderful woman.

