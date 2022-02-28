HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held for Carlos E. Diaz, 71, who died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Hospice House.

He was born January 15, 1951 in Gurabo Puerto Rico, a son of Bienvenido and Castora Perdomo Diaz and came to the United States in 1956 when he was five years old, then moved to Hubbard in 1978.

Mr. Diaz, a 1969 graduate of East High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He worked at General Motors in Lordstown for 46 years, retiring in 2016.

He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed camping, old cars, working in his garage and was always fixing things.

He leaves his wife, his high school sweetheart, the former Diane M. Tarica, whom he married June 26, 1970; two sons, Steve C. Diaz and his wife, Colleen, of Macedonia and Jason T. Diaz and his wife, Michelle, of West Middlesex; two brothers, Mike Diaz and his wife, Dollie, of Austintown and Joe Diaz and his wife, Ruby, of Berlin; a sister, Monin Sigurani and her husband, Louie, of Boardman; two grandchildren, Reagan and Reese Diaz and many nieces and nephews.

Carlos was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nellie Martin.

His final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

