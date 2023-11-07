WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl G. Zetterquist, 83, of Howland, died peacefully at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Thursday November 2, 2023 with his family by his side.

He was born June 2, 1940 in Salem Ohio, a son of Harold and Anna Linnea Persson Zetterquist.

Carl was of the Christian faith, a 1958 Hubbard High School graduate and attended Youngstown State University.

He retired as a Meat and Seafood specialist for Giant Eagle having 59 years in the business.

A United States Air Force veteran, serving from 1959-1965, a member of the Shenango Valley Corvette Club, and the American Legion.

He is survived by his son, Jonathan (Nora) Zetterquist of Cortland; two daughters, Sheila (Doug) Hennen of Tennessee and Julie Hanan of Howland; his brother, Eric “Swede” Zetterquist of Champion; his sister, Eileen Smelko of Enon; Brother-in-law John Martin of Hubbard; Sister-in-law Beverly Schultz of Michigan; six grandchildren, Nicholas and Alaina Hennen, Dakota Darrough, Cambrie Hanan, Jacob (Courtney) and Megan Zetterquist; a great grandchild, Sutton Zetterquist; Several nieces and nephews and Carl’s companion Gloria McIntee.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Martin-Zetterquist; his parents; His brother Ronald Zetterquist; Brother-in-law Bob Smelko; Sister-in-law Patty Martin; Brother-in-law David Schultz; Sister-in-law Jayne Zetterquist; and his son-in-law Ray Hanan.

The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by The Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard.

