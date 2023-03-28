NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brooke Lynn Dutting, 28, died Sunday evening, March 26, 2023, at her home.

She was born November 23, 1994 in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas F. and Lori L. Waites Dutting.

Brooke was a 2013 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She was an STNA at Park Vista.

She loved crafting, listening to music, photography and especially loved spending time with her kids.

She leaves her parents, Thomas and Lori of Hubbard; a son, Jaxsyn Dutting at home; three daughters, Jaelyn, Jordyn and Jayden Dutting all at home; two brothers, Justin (Roxie) Platt of Niles and Shane Waites of Youngstown; four sisters, Candi (Mark) Dutting of Hubbard, Ashley (Adam) Cleaver of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Nicole Givens of Niles and Brandy (Roshan) Joshi of Girard; maternal grandmother, Mary Vestal; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews and her children’s fathers, Robert Pankey and James Gosnell.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert Waites and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Marie Dutting.

Family and friends may call on Monday April 3, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

