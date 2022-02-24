HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda J. Nelson Harper, 70, died Saturday morning, February 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born October 5, 1951, in Elkins, West Virginia, a daughter of Deryle Keith and Freda Reed Nelson and moved from Whitmer, West Virginia to Hubbard in 1969.

Mrs. Harper, a 1969 graduate of Harman High School in West Virginia was a homemaker.

She bowled in several leagues and enjoyed ceramics, tole painting, going to craft shows and quilting. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She leaves her husband, Larry J. Harper, whom she married February 15, 1969; a son, Jeremy Harper and his wife, Jennifer, of Hubbard; a brother, Deryle Nelson and his wife, Kellie, of Eglon, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Christopher Harper and his wife, Cassidy, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Lindsey (Brendan Glosser) of New Middletown; one great-grandchild, Logan Harper and two more due in March and June.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Carney Ratliff and a brother, Earnest Nelson.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

