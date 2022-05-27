HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Creed, 87, died Thursday morning, May 26, 2022 at her home.

She was born March 16, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Brosel A. “Bud” and Margaret E. Pettycrew Wills.

Mrs. Creed, a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High School attended Youngstown State University.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hubbard since 1947 where she sang in the Chancel Choir, had been Youth Director, Sunday school teacher, Lay Leader and Stephen minister. Beverly was a certified Lay Speaker for the Mahoning Valley District of the United Methodist Churches, served on the Board of Directors for the United Methodist Community Centers in Youngstown and Warren, the District Board of Superintendency for the United Methodist Church, Youngstown District. She was a member of the District Committee on Ordained Ministry for the Mahoning Valley District.

Beverly worked as a private secretary at Republic Steel Corporation. She also was the secretary at the First United Methodist Church of Hubbard for 17 years, the Churchill United Methodist Church for seven years and administrative assistant at Churchill Preschool for eight years, before retiring in 2008.

She was a member of the Church Secretaries Association, Hubbard Fortnightly IV, the Hubbard Progressive Club and Hubbard Christians in Action.

Beverly loved to travel and crochet, especially for charities. The greatest joy of her life was her grandbabies and great-grandbabies.

Her husband, Thomas Creed, whom he married October 1, 1955, died July 23, 1993.

She leaves a son, Jeffrey Wills (Vicki) Creed of Hubbard; a daughter, Jacqueline Wills (Ryan Hathhorn) Creed of Fowler; two grandsons, Daniel Jeffrey (Taryn Swick) Stoner and Thomas Reed (Samantha) Stoner and two great-grandchildren, Jackson Reed Stoner and Maddie Jo Stoner.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Yargo officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

