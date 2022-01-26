AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty (Williams) Schell, 89, passed away at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

She was born September 29, 1932, a daughter of Charles and Emma Williams of Hubbard.

She was a homemaker who took care of eight children and was a member of Corner House Christian Church.

Betty is survived by her children, Patricia, Betty, George Lewis, Jr., Diana, Barbara, Ronald, Mary and Larry; a brother, Benjamin (Jean) Williams of Hubbard; 24 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Coxson officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.