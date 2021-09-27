Beth A. Norman, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beth A. Norman, 56, died Wednesday morning, September 22, 2021, at her home.

She was born August 17, 1965, in Youngstown, a daughter of William R. and Wanda Jean Wells Priester and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Norman was a 1984 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She worked in the office and was also a cashier at IGA in Struthers since 1999.

She liked cardinals, enjoyed cars, riding motorcycles and attending motorcycle shows.

She leaves her husband, Jeff L. Norman, whom she married August 9, 1994; two sons, Chris McCauley and his wife Carissa of Lone Jack, Missouri and Kevin McCauley and his wife Katie of Struthers; a brother, William R. Priester, Jr. and his wife Renee of Akron; two sisters, Karen L. Gillen and her husband Ron of Poland and Pam J. Salata and her husband Ron of Hilliard; seven grandchildren and one on the way.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents.

There are no calling hours.

A celebration of Beth’s life will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, taking her last ride to her final resting place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens. Please join the lineup starting at 9:30 a.m., at the Embassy parking lot, 5030 Youngstown-Poland Road, Poland, OH 44514, the ride will depart promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

