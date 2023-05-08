HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernadean (Heckert) Matune was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She passed away peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the age of 94.

She was preceded in Heaven by her beloved husband of 65 years, Martin and is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Matune (Nicolas Samaras) and Darlene (Matune) Balzano (Michael Balzano); her sisters, Jean Booty and Carol Booty; brothers Nelson (Rose) Heckert and Melvin Heckert and many nieces and nephews.

She was born to Carl and Gay (Stutler) Heckert on September 19, 1928, the fifth of 12, in a family of six boys and six girls. They resided in Coxs Mills, West Virginia, where the Heckert family had deep roots.

Bernadean moved to Northeastern Ohio, working at Packard Electric in Warren for many years and enjoyed the single life with her roommate and best friend, Rosemary.

During this time she met her husband, Martin, in Hubbard Ohio, who she was introduced to by her brother, Doyle. The couple married in 1954 and purchased the family home in Hubbard. They had a long and happy marriage that lasted until 2015 when Martin passed away.

Bernadean raised her two daughters in Hubbard and was an active and proud member of the First Baptist Church.

An avid baker, she was known for her pies and kolache, which many people still speak of today but there was nothing more important to her than family and nothing she enjoyed more than visiting and staying connected with family and friends.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. and Friday, May 12 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services are scheduled at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor Luke Oskin officiating, followed by internment at the Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515, or to Shepherd of the Valley, 4100 N. River Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bernadean (Heckert) Matune, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.