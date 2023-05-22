NEW BEDFORD, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice Jean Brindza, loving mother, wife, teacher and poet passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Born February 2, 1927, the eighth of nine children, she grew up on a farm in Lowellville, Ohio.

After high school she married and eventually moved to New Bedford, Pennsylvania, where she spent most of her adult years with her husband, Mike, raising their family.

As a member of the New Bedford Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday school for 35 years, never missing a day. She sang in the choir for over 29 years.

In the late 1960s she published a book of poetry, Out of my Heart, in which she described her children, husband, faith, hopes and dreams in rhyming verse.

She is survived by two children, Gary Brindza and his wife, Jan and Darla Braun and husband, Martin and her daughter-in-law, Audrey Brindza. She is also survived by a grandson, Barry Davidson.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mike Brindza; daughter, Dianne Davidson; son, Donald Brindza and grandson, Michael Davidson.

Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Bedford, Pennsylvania.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

