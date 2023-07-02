HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. Soles passed away Friday, June 30, 2023.

Barbara was a loving and kind mother, grandmother, retired LPN, aunt and friend that was dedicated to her family and will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.

She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Duncan R. Soles, of Hubbard Ohio; her brother, five children, 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their loving and dedicated care to Barbara. She will be cremated with a private family gathering to be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard.

