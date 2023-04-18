HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Jean Cataline, 92, died Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Windsor House.

She was born March 5, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Habib and Fannie Schwirey George and had lived in Hubbard since 1958.

Audrey was a 1949 graduate of South High School.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was an office clerk for eight years for Mutual of New York.

Audrey was dedicated to her family and enjoyed family dinners.

Her husband, John F. Cataline, whom she married November 27, 1952, died July 4, 2017.

She leaves two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Baran and her husband, Paul, of Austintown and Kathy Lynn King and her husband, Mark, of Salem; five grandchildren, Ashley (John) Kelm, Benjamin (Ashley) King, Justin (fiancée, Tracy) Baran, Sean Baran and Nicholas Baran and five great-grandchildren.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; four brothers, Thomas George, James George, Harvey Maroon and Edward George and three sisters, Sara McLaughlin, Judy Azar and Edna Mae George.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating. Family and friends may call prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the parish center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Slemons and the staff at Windsor House in Canfield for their wonderful care.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

