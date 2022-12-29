GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey A. Dagan, 91, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Countryside at the Elmwood in Hubbard, Ohio.

Audrey was born November 22, 1931, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph V. and Mae Nary Sobnosky.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1949.

She was a billing director for Youngstown Kidney Group.

Audrey enjoyed reading, playing cards with her card club, most importantly, her family was her life.

She leaves three sons, Rick (Sharon) Keller, Gary (Tammy) Dagan, Bill (Vicky) Dagan; a daughter, Cyndee Perrino; a daughter-in-law, Colleen Keller; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, John Dagan, whom she married on June 20, 1997; two sons, Michael Keller and Kenneth Keller; four brothers, Edward, Bobby, Joseph and Donald and three sisters, Mary Louise, Ruth and Dorothy.

The family would like to thank Countryside at the Elmwood and Akeso Hospice for the care she received.

Friends and family may call Tuesday January 3, 2023 at St. Edwards Church, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504 from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Edwards Church.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

