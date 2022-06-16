HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur R. Reynolds, 86, died Wednesday morning June 15, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born June 1, 1936 in South Connellsville, Pennsylvania, a son of JD and Mildred Evans Reynolds and moved to Hubbard in 1966.

Mr. Reynolds, a 1954 graduate of Connellsville Joint High School.

He served with the United States Air Force.

He was a crane operator for Thomas Steel Corporation for 35 years. Art was a Ham Radio Operator with the call sign WD8KTD.

He enjoyed Bonsai trees and ball room dancing.

Art’s wife, the former Patricia C. Sage, whom he married February 2, 1955, died December 22, 2003.

He leaves two daughters, Cathy Gonder and her husband David of Hubbard and Patricia Smith and her husband Shane of The Villages, Florida; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his friend and companion, Nancy Wloch and his beloved dog Sasha.

Art was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Patricia; a brother, Jimmy Reynolds and a sister, Vera Jean Rosendale.

Family and friends may call on Monday June 20, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at noon at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home with his grandson, Zachary Smith officiating.

