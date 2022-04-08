HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna M. Bizub, 89, affectionately known as Mrs. B., died Tuesday evening, April 5, 2022, at her home.

She was born October 12, 1932 at home in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Katherine Hrosar Butcher and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Bizub, a graduate of East High School.

She was a school bus driver for the Hubbard Exempted Village School District for 30 years and previously worked at JCPenney for over ten years.

She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Boardman.

Mrs. B. enjoyed bowling, ceramics, crocheting, watching the Steelers and loved playing games with the family and would cheat to win.

Her husband, John S. Bizub, whom she married February 1, 1950, died June 12, 2010.

She leaves a son, John Bizub and his wife, Darla, of Hubbard; two daughters, Joan Bizub Hall (Lyle Turner) of Hubbard and Cindy Wiley of Arlington, Texas; four grandchildren, Jodie Ann (Dave) Stipanovich, George (Deana) Hall II, JR (Mary) Bizub and Becky Jo Wiley; 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great- grandchildren.

Mrs. B. was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John; a brother, Edward Butcher and two sisters, Dorothy Landis and Agnes Roebuck.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Her final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery with her husband John.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

